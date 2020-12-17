See All Podiatrists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Anette Brzozowski, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Call for new patient details
Overview of Dr. Anette Brzozowski, DPM

Dr. Anette Brzozowski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Dr. Brzozowski works at Regional Orthopedics, P.A. in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brzozowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Orthopedics, P.A.
    499 Cooper Landing Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2020
    Dr. Brzozowski is a very caring podiatrist who listens to what you have to say. She does an excellent job of explaining your problem and the course of treatment. If you have foot/ankle problems this is the doctor you want to see.
    — Dec 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anette Brzozowski, DPM
    About Dr. Anette Brzozowski, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1235177890
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brzozowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brzozowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brzozowski works at Regional Orthopedics, P.A. in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Brzozowski’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzozowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzozowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brzozowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brzozowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

