Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anette Nieves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anette Nieves, MD
Dr. Anette Nieves, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Nieves' Office Locations
Belleview Imaging Center Inc.2500 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 901-6210
Neurological Specialists of Central Florida LLC1724 Se 17th Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 901-6210
Multispecialty at The Oaks8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 400, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 368-1615
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anette Nieves was very thorough and caring. Her staff is very helpful and professional. Dr. Nieves team is top knotch and they answered all our questions and concerns.
About Dr. Anette Nieves, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770658957
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
