Dr. Anette Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Anette Scott, MD
Dr. Anette Scott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
San Antonio Psychiatry1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 781-4042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anette Scott, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, German
- 1245497064
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
