Dr. Angana Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Angana Shah, MD
Dr. Angana Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Princeton Eye And Ear2999 Princeton Pike Ste 1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 482-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angana Shah of 2999 Princeton Pike Rd. Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 (609) 883-3000 was highly recommended to me when I had to see a retina specialist. If I could give her 10 stars, I would. She is so intelligent! She answers every question that I have, she is extremely gentle,and gives me as much time as I need. She is an expert in giving injections into the eye! There is absolutely no pain whatsoever. The girls that assist her are simply awesome. Both Ally Marissa, and Barbara are the sweetest girls. They are all upbeat and make their patients feel very welcomed. I highly, highly recommend this amazing practice!
About Dr. Angana Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1891795563
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Shah speaks Chinese, Gujarati and Spanish.
