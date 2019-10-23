Overview

Dr. Angel Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Allen works at Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Specialists - Mobile MOHS Surgery - Providence Park in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.