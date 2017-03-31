Dr. Alsina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel Alsina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angel Alsina, MD
Dr. Angel Alsina, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Alsina works at
Dr. Alsina's Office Locations
Practice409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-5544Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alsina I credit for doing God's work. I thank him for all of the time that he has spent learning medicine. For choosing this field in medicine. His expertise and dedication. His way of explaining the disease. His compassion, never leaving a stone unturned. His teamwork with his staff of doctors, especially Dr Franco, who did my transplant. And for his support staff. Yes, I recommend Dr Alsina for all of the reasons above. Also, for his work in medical Study Programs. Studies save lives.
About Dr. Angel Alsina, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073516209
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- St Elizabeth's Med Ctr
- General Surgery
Dr. Alsina accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsina works at
Dr. Alsina has seen patients for Liver Cancer, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsina speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsina.
