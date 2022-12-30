Dr. Angel Boev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Boev, MD
Overview of Dr. Angel Boev, MD
Dr. Angel Boev, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Boev works at
Dr. Boev's Office Locations
1
Boev Clinic1445 Portland Ave Ste 309, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 342-2638Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
2
Boev Clinic395 West St Ste 001, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 342-2638
3
Boev Clinic293 W North St, Geneva, NY 14456 Directions (585) 342-2638
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Geneva General Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
After one full year of severe spinal pain and disability and receiving no further hope from any other medical professionals, Dr. Boev, without hesitation, took on the risk of operating on my multiple spine issues. He performed spinal fusions from T11 to L4. Now at two months postop, I have little residual pain, am not taking any pain medications and have much more freedom of movement. After being home bound and nearly bed bound for a year, I am finally getting my life back. I cannot say enough good things about his entire team. Thank you so much for your excellent care.
About Dr. Angel Boev, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Russian
- 1083625008
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Boev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boev has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boev speaks Bulgarian and Russian.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Boev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.