Overview of Dr. Angel Boev, MD

Dr. Angel Boev, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Boev works at Boev Clinic in Rochester, NY with other offices in Canandaigua, NY and Geneva, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.