Dr. Angel Carrasco, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Angel Carrasco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angel Carrasco, MD
Dr. Angel Carrasco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco's Office Locations
- 1 5960 NW 7th St Ste C, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 266-0222
2
Bmc Medical Group LLC14221 SW 120th St Ste 214, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 266-0848
3
Physicians Associates P.A.1555 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 266-0222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Overall the staff and Dr Carrasco are top notch in my book.He and his staff have guided me through multiple surgeries and have always been availed .
About Dr. Angel Carrasco, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1891729125
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrasco accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrasco has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrasco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.