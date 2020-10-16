Dr. Angel Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Angel Chang, MD
Dr. Angel Chang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Angel Chang, MD4231 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My namxe .is Hilda Juarez Nd diagnosed with GBS dr Chang along Poway professional OT and PT teainers, Social Worker,RN,trainers ,dieticians, and cleaning services have created such a great team that made my stay from September 15-29 avast recovery and a safe one since my biggest fear was Covid19 and the thought of never seeing my .family again terrorized. Thank you Dr Chang for your expertise on my rare and unknown to many syndrome.
About Dr. Angel Chang, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1780942771
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Franklin Square hospital Center
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
