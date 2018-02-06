Dr. Angel Cuesta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuesta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Cuesta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Angel Cuesta, DPM
Dr. Angel Cuesta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Cuesta works at
Dr. Cuesta's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Center4343 Newberry Rd Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 331-3077Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southeastern Integrated Medical Pl.3304 SW 34th Cir, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 401-7575
Nature Coast Rehabilitation Inc1315 NW 21st Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626 Directions (352) 490-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On my doctor's recommendation, I went to see Dr. Cuesta regarding a problem with my foot. From the moment I walked into the office, I felt that it was going to be a good experience. The receptionist was very pleasant. The office was very clean and organized. Ashley, Dr. Cuesta's nurse was also very pleasant. Then I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Cuesta. He was very knowledgeable and really took the time to educate me on what I needed to do to get some relief from the pain I have been having.
About Dr. Angel Cuesta, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306862743
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuesta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuesta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuesta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuesta has seen patients for Sever's Disease, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuesta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuesta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuesta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuesta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuesta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.