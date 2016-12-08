See All General Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Angel Farinas, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Angel Farinas, MD

Dr. Angel Farinas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Farinas works at Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farinas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians
    825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Hidradenitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Hidradenitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Angel Farinas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376787002
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farinas works at Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Farinas’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farinas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

