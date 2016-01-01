Overview

Dr. Angel Flores, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital and Grove City Medical Center.



Dr. Flores works at BHS Cardiology in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.