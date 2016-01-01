Dr. Angel Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angel Flores, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital and Grove City Medical Center.
Dr. Flores works at
Locations
BHS Cardiology127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 400, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 620-6761
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Clarion Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angel Flores, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1245236512
Education & Certifications
- West Roxbury VA Med Ctr
- Harlem Hospital Center
- U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flores speaks Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
