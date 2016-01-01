Dr. Angel Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Angel Garcia, MD
Dr. Angel Garcia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Saint Augustine Medical Center, I2621 Zoe Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (626) 350-0856
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
