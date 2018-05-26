Overview

Dr. Angel Garcia Otano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Mercyone North Iowa Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia Otano works at Duly Health And Care in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.