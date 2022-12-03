Dr. Angel Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angel Hernandez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2500
-
2
Traverse City Practice550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (616) 267-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hernandez?
Very good
About Dr. Angel Hernandez, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457444531
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- BRONSON METHODIST HOSPITAL
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Epilepsy and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.