Dr. Angel Hernandez, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angel Hernandez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Hernandez works at Helen Devos Pediatric Neurology in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2500
  2. 2
    Traverse City Practice
    550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Tremor
Migraine
Epilepsy
Tremor
Migraine

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Angel Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457444531
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Internship
    • BRONSON METHODIST HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angel Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Epilepsy and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

