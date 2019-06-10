See All Podiatrists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM

Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Lopez works at Angel L Lopez DPM in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Angel L Lopez DPM
    910 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 625-1103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2019
    I absolutely love Dr. Lopez. He's the best as far as I'm concerned. Have been taking my brother to him for 2 years and actually started using him myself. He takes whatever time he needs and never gets in a hurry
    Charles Bartula & Betty Gardels in Mansfield, TX — Jun 10, 2019
    About Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245328590
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angel Lopez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez works at Angel L Lopez DPM in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lopez’s profile.

    Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

