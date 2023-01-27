Dr. Angel Monserrate-Vazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monserrate-Vazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Monserrate-Vazquez, MD
Overview of Dr. Angel Monserrate-Vazquez, MD
Dr. Angel Monserrate-Vazquez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Monserrate-Vazquez's Office Locations
Respiratory Care & Sleep Medicine - Baptist South14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2403, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 886-9686
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
What a great guy and awesome staff!
About Dr. Angel Monserrate-Vazquez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1154615813
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
