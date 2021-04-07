Dr. Angel Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Nunez, MD
Overview of Dr. Angel Nunez, MD
Dr. Angel Nunez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Francisco Marroquin University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Nunez's Office Locations
White Wilson Medical Ctr Immediate Car1005 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 916-5521Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great Doctor he was patience, kind, and listen to my issues. Very professional and love his profession.
About Dr. Angel Nunez, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital /University of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Francisco Marroquin University School of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunez accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nunez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nunez speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.