Overview of Dr. Angel Perez, MD

Dr. Angel Perez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Perez works at Neuroscience Institute - Harlingen in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.