Dr. Angel Purdy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Angel Purdy M.d. P.A.3635 Old Court Rd Ste 412, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 602-3656
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1457339145
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.