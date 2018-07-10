See All Dermatologists in Missouri City, TX
Dr. Angel Puryear, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angel Puryear, MD is a Dermatologist in Missouri City, TX. 

Dr. Puryear works at Sienna Dermatology in Missouri City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sienna Dermatology
    7435 Highway 6 Ste B, Missouri City, TX 77459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 342-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2018
    Dr. Puryear is extremely personable and professional. She carefully listens to our concerns and addresses it with a treatment plan that is comfortable and has shown results. She is genuinely kind and honest, and I’m so happy to have found her! Her office staff is also extremely welcoming and sweet! I highly recommend Dr. Puryear!
    Sandra Lee in TX — Jul 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angel Puryear, MD
    About Dr. Angel Puryear, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1265669881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angel Puryear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puryear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puryear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puryear works at Sienna Dermatology in Missouri City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Puryear’s profile.

    Dr. Puryear has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puryear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Puryear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puryear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puryear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puryear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

