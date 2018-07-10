Dr. Angel Puryear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puryear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angel Puryear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angel Puryear, MD is a Dermatologist in Missouri City, TX.
Dr. Puryear works at
Locations
-
1
Sienna Dermatology7435 Highway 6 Ste B, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (832) 342-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puryear?
Dr. Puryear is extremely personable and professional. She carefully listens to our concerns and addresses it with a treatment plan that is comfortable and has shown results. She is genuinely kind and honest, and I’m so happy to have found her! Her office staff is also extremely welcoming and sweet! I highly recommend Dr. Puryear!
About Dr. Angel Puryear, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Mandarin
- 1265669881
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puryear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puryear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puryear works at
Dr. Puryear has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puryear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puryear speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Puryear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puryear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puryear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puryear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.