Dr. Angela Adelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Adelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Adelman, MD
Dr. Angela Adelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Adelman works at
Dr. Adelman's Office Locations
-
1
Office1624 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adelman?
Dr. Adelman is accessible as a concierge physician. She understands the use of supplements integrated into regular medical treatments, as well as alternatives such as acupuncture. As an independent physician in an HMO network she has access to the best specialist referral network that I have found.
About Dr. Angela Adelman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1548262017
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adelman works at
Dr. Adelman speaks Yiddish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.