Dr. Angela Adelman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (31)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Angela Adelman, MD

Dr. Angela Adelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Adelman works at Office in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1624 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 23, 2021
    Dr. Adelman is accessible as a concierge physician. She understands the use of supplements integrated into regular medical treatments, as well as alternatives such as acupuncture. As an independent physician in an HMO network she has access to the best specialist referral network that I have found.
    Susan F Denning — May 23, 2021
    About Dr. Angela Adelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1548262017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Adelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

