Dr. Angela Akonye, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angela Akonye, MD

Dr. Angela Akonye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Akonye works at Women's Center at Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akonye's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Angela Akonye MD PA
    1315 N Ellison Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 858-1101
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    George Cajas MD PA
    315 N San Saba Ste 1068, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 696-2496

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuchal Translucency Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
First Trimester Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
First Trimester Screening

Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 30, 2019
    My experience was beyond great. I had to schedule an emergency c-section with my second baby. I had a preeclampsia. She was always extremely careful since I had a history of preeclampsia. I was advised to see a high risk pregnancy consultant. My baby was born at 35weeks. Dr. Akonye gave me suggestions on which Hospital would be more efficient to handle NICU babies too. Dr. Akonye is efficient, caring and overall a great ob/ gyn.
    Ann — Dec 30, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Angela Akonye, MD
    About Dr. Angela Akonye, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912942673
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Akonye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akonye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akonye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akonye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akonye works at Women's Center at Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Akonye’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Akonye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akonye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akonye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akonye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

