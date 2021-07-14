Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anagnos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD
Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Anagnos works at
Dr. Anagnos' Office Locations
-
1
Center for Behavioral Health9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sleep Medicine and Neurology, PC361 S Monroe St Ste 30, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 247-5337
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anagnos and her excellent staff have done a fine job in caring for patients. In a safe and secure environment they've made a somewhat agitating process smooth and reassuring, including the sleep tests, the office visits, and the follow-up information. Special appreciation of the fine job technician Albert does as well. Thumbs up to the whole office.
About Dr. Angela Anagnos, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1174542047
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Case Western Reserve University Hosps Of Cleveland
- Riverside Meth Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anagnos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anagnos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anagnos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anagnos speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anagnos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anagnos.
