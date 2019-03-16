Dr. Ashley-Caporale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Ashley-Caporale, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Ashley-Caporale, MD
Dr. Angela Ashley-Caporale, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Ashley-Caporale works at
Dr. Ashley-Caporale's Office Locations
Grady Health Systems80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1111
Restoration Neurology2340 Patrick Henry Pkwy Ste 300, McDonough, GA 30253 Directions (470) 705-0471
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashley is very caring and knowledgeable. I wish all doctors were like her. She tells you the truth about your condition, and works to help you through your diagnosis.
About Dr. Angela Ashley-Caporale, MD
- Neurology
- English
Dr. Ashley-Caporale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley-Caporale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley-Caporale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley-Caporale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashley-Caporale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashley-Caporale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.