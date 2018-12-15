Dr. Angela Badiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Badiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Badiner, MD
Dr. Angela Badiner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Badiner's Office Locations
1
Advanced Pediatric Practice PC138 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-5020
2
Battery Park Pediatrics PC400 Chambers St, New York, NY 10282 Directions (212) 766-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badiner?
Great and very professional doctor . Enjoy this office as well as my 4kids
About Dr. Angela Badiner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1639299969
Education & Certifications
- LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badiner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badiner speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Badiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badiner.
