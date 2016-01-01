See All Family Doctors in Cornelius, NC
Dr. Angela Baker, DO

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Angela Baker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. 

Dr. Baker works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton
    19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2603
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm

About Dr. Angela Baker, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1649851759
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.