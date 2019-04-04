Overview

Dr. Angela Bennett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Euclid, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Suburban Health Center in South Euclid, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.