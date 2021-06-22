Dr. Angela Blount, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Blount, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Blount, MD
Dr. Angela Blount, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Blount's Office Locations
Ent Associates of Al PC3400 Highway 78 E Ste 205, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 221-4630
Ent Associates of Alabama P.c.931 Sharit Ave Ste 101, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-8116
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Ent. Associates of Alabama PC833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 402, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-9236
Hospital Affiliations
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to go to the ER for anaphylactic shock due to my Lisinopril. Dr Blount came from her office and she saved my life. Her and the whole ER was outstanding. I would not be alive if it wasn’t for the whole team! I can not thank her enough for saving my life.
About Dr. Angela Blount, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
