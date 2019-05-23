Dr. Boldo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Boldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Boldo, MD
Dr. Angela Boldo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from State U Campinas Sch Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Boldo works at
Dr. Boldo's Office Locations
Mark A. Lupo M.d. P.A.3050 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 342-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have had osteoporosis and Thyroid issues with 30+ years and have had a variety of endocrinologists as I move from one location to another. She is my favorite thus far. Patient, thorough, and extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Angela Boldo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1407054638
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Med Sch
- U Conn Sch Med
- U Conn Sch Med
- State U Campinas Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boldo works at
Dr. Boldo has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boldo speaks Portuguese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boldo.
