Dr. Angela Bowers, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (52)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Bowers, MD is a Dermatologist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Bowers works at Southlake Dermatology in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    P Dp of Texas LLC Dba Southlake Dermatology
    1170 N Carroll Ave, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 251-6500
  2. 2
    Southlake Dermatology
    431 E State Highway 114 Ste 300, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 251-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Lipomas

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Bites Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angela Bowers, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215964473
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowers works at Southlake Dermatology in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bowers’s profile.

    Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

