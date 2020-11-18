Dr. Angela Brantley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Brantley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Brantley, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Brantley works at
Locations
1
Mpb Group Inc.6440 Dobbin Rd Ste D, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 730-2385
2
Life Directions LLC240 S Potomac St, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 733-2431
- 3 3206 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 400, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 717-0204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, caring, thorough, compassionate and she a sweetheart. You will love her as she truly cares for her patients. For my mental health & well-being, I always trust her. She’s very flexible, friendly and easy to talk to her (very approachable).
About Dr. Angela Brantley, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brantley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brantley has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brantley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantley.
