Dr. Angela Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Chandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Chandler, MD
Dr. Angela Chandler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Neurological Associates1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 355-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
We have known Dr. Chandler for many years. She cares for our “special needs young adult” with compassion, skill and understanding! I highly recommend Dr Chandler, she is a trustworthy, professional-very rare these day!!
About Dr. Angela Chandler, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083650345
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms Medical Center
- University Of Ms Medical Center
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.