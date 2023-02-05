See All Otolaryngologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Angela Chang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (78)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Angela Chang, MD

Dr. Angela Chang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California Los Angeles School Of Med|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.

Dr. Chang works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 112, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 208-0030
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Vertigo
Dizziness
Postnasal Drip
Vertigo
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Following a brief evaluation stage, Dr. Chang helped ease my concern by suggesting a preliminary wait and see approach. She answered my questions, including possible treatment procedures if necessary. Her staff was polite and competent.
    Len — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Angela Chang, MD

    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California Los Angeles School Of Med|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

