Dr. Angela Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Chang, MD
Dr. Angela Chang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California Los Angeles School Of Med|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group9834 Genesee Ave Ste 112, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 208-0030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Following a brief evaluation stage, Dr. Chang helped ease my concern by suggesting a preliminary wait and see approach. She answered my questions, including possible treatment procedures if necessary. Her staff was polite and competent.
About Dr. Angela Chang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles School Of Med|University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
