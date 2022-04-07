Dr. Angela Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Chapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Chapman, MD
Dr. Angela Chapman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.
Dr. Chapman works at
Dr. Chapman's Office Locations
Matthew J. Crouch MD Pllc1 W Sunbridge Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 443-5575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Chapman since Fall 2021. My PCP didn't understand my struggles with ADHD, depression, and anxiety which I have struggled with since the early 90s. Dr. Chapman listened to my concerns and provided some suggestions and meds that have helped me start to return to a normal, productive life. Highly reccommend.
About Dr. Angela Chapman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.