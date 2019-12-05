Dr. Angela Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Chen, MD
Dr. Angela Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
- 1 200 Medical Plz 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
-
2
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought Dr. Chen was amazing! She helped with my pregnancy and delivered my son via c section! She was always thorough and caring! Definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Angela Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710914262
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
