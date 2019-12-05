Overview of Dr. Angela Chen, MD

Dr. Angela Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.