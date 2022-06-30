Dr. Angela Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Cheng, MD
Dr. Angela Cheng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng's Office Locations
-
1
Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste C Fl 2, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions
-
2
Grady Memorial Hospital80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 489-9000
-
3
Emory University Hospital1365c Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheng?
Dr. Cheng is truly amazing. I had double mastectomies 5 years ago and since then had many complications. She performed a miracle on my breasts. She still has to do another surgery for more cosmetic reasons. I had very little pain and my recovery was easier than any surgery I’ve had.
About Dr. Angela Cheng, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1821222308
Education & Certifications
- UTSW
- UT Houston Med Sch & MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- University of Texas, Houston
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.