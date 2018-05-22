Dr. Angela Cherlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Cherlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Cherlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School.
Dr. Cherlin works at
Locations
-
1
Jack Wu MD Inc.19115 Colima Rd Unit 202, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 912-4147
-
2
Jack X Wu MD18391 Colima Rd Ste 207, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 912-4147
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Really listens to your concerns and takes the time to explain everything to you. Genuinely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Angela Cherlin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1508890567
Education & Certifications
- Presby Intercomm Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Dr. Cherlin works at
