Dr. Angela Coffman, APRN
Overview of Dr. Angela Coffman, APRN
Dr. Angela Coffman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Dr. Coffman works at
Dr. Coffman's Office Locations
Commonwealth Pain Associates Pllc2609 New Hartford Rd Ste 3, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (812) 476-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coffman is very caring and receptive to your concerns and needs. She ensures that you get the proper assessment and leads to down the right path for a healthy life.
About Dr. Angela Coffman, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811503410
Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffman works at
Dr. Coffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.