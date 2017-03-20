Dr. Angela Colombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Colombo, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Colombo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Concentra Medical Centers2166 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 660-5654
- 2 27762 Antonio Pkwy Ste L1, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694 Directions (949) 660-5654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Convenient and quick. I usually get an appointment on the same day I call and spend less than 30 minutes in the office. They generally have the medication I need on site and what I like the most is that I can see Dr Colombo immediately when I'm not feeling well and I don't have to take hours off work.
About Dr. Angela Colombo, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891974960
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colombo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colombo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Colombo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colombo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colombo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colombo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.