Dr. Angela Culbreth, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Culbreth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Primary Care Group LLC2961 Canada Rd Ste 105, Lakeland, TN 38002 Directions (901) 388-0115
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Culbreth, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558358788
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Culbreth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culbreth accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culbreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Culbreth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culbreth.
