Dr. Angela Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Reid Health.
Locations
AVIVA Dermatology915 Gessner Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 468-0303Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care PA2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 102, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 980-0166
Reid ENT1434 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 966-1600
Sugarland1235 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 980-0166Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Jeannette Ouyang-Latimer, MD2510 W Grand Pkwy N, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (713) 442-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Reid Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Davis for the 1 st time. I had never had a full skin cancer screening. I felt very comfortable She was warm, very thorough and shared a lot of good information as she was conducting the exam. I would highly recommend Dr. Davis. I made my appointment for my annual review - 1 year out because I was so impressed.
About Dr. Angela Davis, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.