Dr. Angela Dawson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Dawson, MD
Dr. Angela Dawson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dawson works at
Dr. Dawson's Office Locations
Kentucky Cardiovascular Consultants Pllc2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg B, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 926-3700
Regional Rehabilitation Center1201 Pleasant Valley Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (800) 967-2289
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Dawson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
