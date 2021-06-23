Dr. Angela Defabrique-Abiusi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defabrique-Abiusi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Defabrique-Abiusi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Angela Defabrique-Abiusi, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Defabrique-Abiusi works at
Locations
-
1
Royal Palm Beach Office1019 N State Road 7 Ste A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 465-0216
-
2
Palm Beach Gardens Office3385 Burns Rd Ste 103, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 465-0214Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Access Dental
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Ameritas
- Carrington
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Florida Combined Life
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After a horrible experience at another orthodontist in palm beach gardens, we were so pleased with the professionalism in this office. Dr. Angela was informative and so kind during our consultation. They made us and our daughter feel so comfortable! Top Notch!
About Dr. Angela Defabrique-Abiusi, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, French and Spanish
- 1265526727
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
