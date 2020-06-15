See All Ophthalmologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD

Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Dempsey works at Filutowski Cataract & LASIK Institute in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dempsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Filutowski Eye Institute
    110 Yorktowne Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 788-6696
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Filutowski Eye Institute -- Orlando
    2295 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 902-2533
  3. 3
    Filutowski Eye Institute
    1070 Greenwood Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 333-5111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Glaucoma Surgery
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Glaucoma Surgery
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 15, 2020
    Dr. Dempsey was very friendly and professional as was everyone i interacted with at the office on Hiawassee Rd. A very pleasant and informative appointment.
    John S. — Jun 15, 2020
    About Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871715383
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dempsey has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dempsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

