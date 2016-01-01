Overview

Dr. Angela Derosa, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Derosa works at Derosa Medical PC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Glendale, AZ and Sedona, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.