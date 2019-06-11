See All Vascular Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Angela Diamond, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.1 (9)
Silverdale, WA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angela Diamond, MD

Dr. Angela Diamond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Diamond works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diamond's Office Locations

    The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center
    2200 NW Myhre Rd Rm 301, Silverdale, WA 98383

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 11, 2019
    Dr. Diamond operated on my husband in 2000 (4 bypass) in Indiana. I am happy to say he is still going strong! He followed her directions, quit smoking, exercised and at the age of 73 is still working part time as an operating engineer running heavy equipment. He enjoys going to work and does not plan to ever quit. Thank you Dr. Diamond for repairing my husband and returning him to his family!
    William & Harriet Gattti in Clinton, IN — Jun 11, 2019
    Dr. Diamond's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Diamond

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Angela Diamond, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1023045101
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

