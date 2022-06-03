Dr. Dumitrache has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Dumitrache, MD
Overview of Dr. Angela Dumitrache, MD
Dr. Angela Dumitrache, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dumitrache works at
Dr. Dumitrache's Office Locations
Brook Lane Behavioral Services Inc.5301 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 733-0330
Doctordllc65 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste A, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (240) 217-5942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dumitrache?
She's knowledgeable, warm, compassionate, and takes the time to listen to you. She doesn't take my insurance, but the cost is definitely worth it.
About Dr. Angela Dumitrache, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245238328
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumitrache accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumitrache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumitrache. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumitrache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumitrache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumitrache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.