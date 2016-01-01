Dr. Durham accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angela Durham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angela Durham, MD
Dr. Angela Durham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Durham works at
Dr. Durham's Office Locations
Pain Management Medicine475 Shoppers Dr, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 355-5010Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Durham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265695407
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham has seen patients for Opioid Dependence and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Durham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
