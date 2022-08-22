Dr. Angela Earhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Earhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Earhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Earhart, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Texas Health Science Center|U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Earhart works at
Locations
Perinatal Medical Group350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 215, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 317-4548
Perinatal Medical Group LLC13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 290, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 606-2306
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Although I did not stay long under Dr. Earhart's care, she was attentive (even though it was virtual). Her staff did what was needed and I never had an issue. Ultrasounds were always my favorite part because the techs were thorough and friendly. I was sad that she was not my attending MFM when I went into labor, but if I had to do it all over again, I would choose her and her office staff!
About Dr. Angela Earhart, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326120734
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas Health Science Center|U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Earhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Earhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Earhart has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Earhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Earhart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Earhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Earhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Earhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.